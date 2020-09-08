Katie Holmes Caught Passionately Locking Lips With Emilio Vitolo Jr. in Public

WENN/Instagram

Less than a week after they were spotted having a blast during a dinner date, the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum and the chef seem to confirm their new romance with their passionate make-out session.

Katie Holmes is no longer hiding her love life. The 41-year-old actress, who has been notoriously private about her personal life following her divorce from Tom Cruise, has flaunted PDA with her rumored new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The pair were caught getting hot and heavy while dining out at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan on Sunday night, September 6. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the “Logan Lucky” star sat on the chef’s lap as they were passionately locking lips at their table.

The new lovebirds didn’t seem to mind the presence of other patrons sitting near their table. The two looked so in love as they stared into each other’s eyes with Emilio putting his hand around her waist. They were also seen laughing as they seemed to be joking around.

Both Katie and Emilio opted for a casual look during the outing. The Jacqueline Kennedy depicter on “The Kennedys” miniseries rocked a white T-shirt paired with denim. She appeared to go makeup free while her hair was tied into a messy bun. The 33-year-old restaurateur, meanwhile, matched her style in a plain white tee and accessorized with a beige newsboy hat.

Katie and Emilio first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on romantic dinner date on Tuesday, September 1. During their outing at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in SoHo, they seemed to enjoy each other’s company as the “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” star was seen cracking up laughing while the chef was grinning as he leaned back in his chair.

Prior to this, Katie was in a longtime relationship with Jamie Foxx, though it was never confirmed. The two split in 2019 after quietly dating for six years and following their first public appearance together at the 2019 Met Gala. Katie has a daughter, 14-year-old Suri Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.