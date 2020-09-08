Kathie Lee Gifford Feels ‘So Grateful’ After Son Weds Longtime Girlfriend

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza

Cody Gifford married his fiancee Erika Brown, whom he had been dating for seven years, over Labor Day weekend, so his 67-year-old former anchor mother announces on Instagram.

Kathie Lee Gifford has gained a new daughter-in-law amid the coronavirus pandemic. Less than three months after celebrating her daughter Cassidy Gifford‘s wedding, the former “Today” host expressed her joy that her son, Cody Gifford, has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Erika Brown.

The 67-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, September 7 to break the exciting news. Sharing a photo of the newlyweds that saw the groom wearing a dark blue tux and the bride rocking a stunning white gown, she declared in the caption, “God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful.”

The TV presenter’s happy announcement was met with best wishes from her former colleagues. “Today” show social contributor Donna Farizan commented, “So dreamy,” whereas the show’s health and nutrition expert Joy Bauer sent four heart emojis. The official Instagram account of “Today with Hoda & Jenna” has also left a congratulatory message.

Kathie was not the only one sharing photo from Cody’s big day. His bride, Erika, made use of her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of them along with a message that read, “Happily Ever After, matthew 19:6.” Reacting to the particular post, Kathie wrote in the comment section, “Cody married!! Cassidy married! I am the happiest mama in the world!”

Kathie’s daughter, Cassidy who got married in June, also did not miss out on the chance to commemorate her brother’s monumental occasion with an Instagram post. Posting the same picture her mother made public, the 27-year-old actress exclaimed, “Welcome to the family, Mrs. Gifford.” She added a heart emoji at the end of her caption.

Cody’s engagement to Erika was made public by Kathie back in May 2019. At the time, the ex-wife of retired NFL star Frank Gifford put out a picture of her son and his fiancee sharing a kiss on Instagram. Along with it, she wrote, “My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!”