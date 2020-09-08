Justin Bieber Debuts New Rose Tattoo

Instagram

The ‘What Do You Mean?’ singer has added a new tattoo to his collection, showing off the body art to his online devotees on social media soon after he got it.

–

Justin Bieber is showing off yet another tattoo.

The “Baby” hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (07Sep20) to reveal a long-stemmed rose on his neck.

In the post, the 26 year old thanked celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, for crafting the new ink.

“@_dr_woo_ thank you for the (rose emoji),” Justin captioned the shot.

<br />

The body art is on the opposite side of his “Forever” tattoo, in honour of his wife Hailey, which he debuted last year (19). The look matches the model’s own ink, which reads “Lover.”