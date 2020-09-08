Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun remember late Jaya Prakash Reddy



Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy who was known for his comedy and antagonist roles passed away late last night. The actor was 74 years old and passed away due to a heart attack that took his life in the wee hours of September 8, 2020 at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. A lot of celebs from the film industries down South took to social media to send in their condolences on hearing the heartbreaking news.





Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Allu Arjun and more took to Twitter to share their heartfelt messages about the same, take a look at their posts below.



Saddened to know that Jaya Prakash Reddy Garu is no more . Condolences to the family , near & dear ones . May he Rest in Peace . pic.twitter.com/HPODCOWvEB

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 8, 2020







Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI’s finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020







I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¢

Praying for his family and loved ones ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/9E2FCVVXod

— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 8, 2020







RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family

— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 8, 2020







Very sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama ðÂÂÂ

— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 8, 2020







à°Â à°¦à±Âà°­à±Âà°¤à°®à±Âà°¨ à°¨à°Âà°¨à°¤à±Â à°Â à°Âà°¦à°°à°¿à°¨à±Â à°Â à°²à°°à°¿à°Âà°Âà°¿à°¨ à°Âà°¯à°ªà±Âà°°à°Âà°¾à°·à±Â à°°à±Âà°¡à±Âà°¡à°¿ à°Âà°¾à°°à±Â à°Âà°Â à°²à±Âà°°à±Â à°Â à°¨à±Â à°µà°¾à°°à±Âà°¤ à°¬à°¾à°§à°¾à°Âà°°à°Â. à°Âà°¯à°¨ à°Âà°¤à±Âà°® à°Âà±Â à°¶à°¾à°Âà°¤à°¿ à°Âà°²à°Âà°¾à°²à°¨à°¿ à°Âà±Âà°°à±Âà°Âà±Âà°Âà°Âà±Âà°¨à±Âà°¨à°¾à°¨à±Â. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»

— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020





