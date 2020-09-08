Home Entertainment Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun remember late Jaya Prakash Reddy

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy who was known for his comedy and antagonist roles passed away late last night. The actor was 74 years old and passed away due to a heart attack that took his life in the wee hours of September 8, 2020 at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. A lot of celebs from the film industries down South took to social media to send in their condolences on hearing the heartbreaking news. 


Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Allu Arjun and more took to Twitter to share their heartfelt messages about the same, take a look at their posts below.

Jaya Prakash reddy celebs













