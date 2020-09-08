Jokic disputes Beverley’s ‘flailing’ remarks about his game

Nikola Jokic was outstanding in the Denver Nuggets’ Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while his aggressive play forced Ivica Zubac to foul out trying to defend him. But Patrick Beverley says that part of Jokic’s success comes from flailing and his ability to sell certain calls.

“Jokic presents the same type of, I don’t know, I wouldn’t say problems, but he presents the same thing [Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Luka] Doncic presents — a lot of flailing, you know, puts a lot of pressure on referees to make the right call,” Beverley said. “I think Zu did a helluva job — all the six fouls and what we needed him to do, big and-1 dunk, free throws at the end. He got a win. I think that is the most important.”

Beverley defending his teammate is to be expected, and anyone familiar with him knows that Beverley will do or say anything to get even the slightest competitive edge over his opponent. But Beverley’s words didn’t seem to bother Jokic too much. When he was told what Beverley said about him, he first needed someone to explain what “flailing meant.” Jokic then pointed out that the Clippers shot 26 free throws while the Nuggets shot just 10, showing that the Nuggets weren’t looking for calls to win.

“You need to know when to be aggressive. You need to know to get into the body. Sometimes the advantage of the whistle is on your side or on the opponent’s side,” Jokic said. “They are a little bit more experienced than us in those situations, so maybe that’s it.”