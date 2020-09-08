John Millman slams ‘absolutely ridiculous’ attacks on lineswoman, tennis news, video

Australian tennis star John Millman has come to the defence of the lineswoman who was hit by an errant ball that resulted in Novak Djokovic’s stunning US Open exit.

The woman, who Wide World of Sports has chosen not to name, had her name and Instagram handle published by a Serbian tabloid after Djokovic was kicked out of the Grand Slam tournament at Flushing Meadows.

After finding her identity, the lineswoman was subjected to a vile attack from internet trolls and parts of Djokovic’s diehard fan base, with the world No.1 forced to step in and tell his fans to back off.

The US Open lineswoman struck with a ball by Novak Djokovic gasps for breath as the player checks upon her. (AP)

Following the horrible reaction to the incident from Djokovic’s fans, Millman took to his personal Twitter account to strongly condemn those taking aim at the lineswoman.

“Also to the people abusing the female line judge, please stop being vile,” he tweeted.

“Absolutely ridiculous behaviour.”

Millman’s tweet came after Djokovic also came to the defence of the lineswoman with his own tweet.

“Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too,” he tweeted.

“She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time.

“From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come.”

Millman is worried about how fans will react to the European season if they’ve been unimpressed by the US Open (Getty)

While Djokovic appeared excited about the European season of tennis, Millman voiced his concerns, particularly with those who have complained about the US Open.

“I’ve heard lots of complaints about the US Open,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

“Some, I think could be warranted but on the whole considering it was the first tournament back, it was a decent return to tennis.

“I’m concerned if we’re complaining now what happens when we get into the European season.”