Joe Ofahengaue could leave at the end of 2020 to join St George Illawarra.

Joe Ofahengaue has two years left on a rich deal with the Broncos – but the club is likely to let him walk to sign with the Dragons in 2021.

The Broncos haven’t been happy with 24-year-old Ofahengaue – at one stage rated league’s next big thing – on or off the field this season.

The giant forward, who played State of Origin football only last season, started the year poorly, copping a two-match club suspension for a driving offence, and has never really shown his best form since.

The stats say it all – Ofahengaue has played 12 top grade games for the club in this season of disaster… and lost every one.

He has averaged only runs per game for 74 metres and doesn’t have a single try assist or line break assist to his name.

Joe Ofahengaue played Origin in 2019. (AAP)

Ofahengaue was a promising teenager when Anthony Griffin coached the Broncos from 2011 to 2014 and the incoming Dragons coach believes he can re-ignite the passion in the Tongan Test prop.

He has made Ofahengaue his number one target for next season and the move could work well for both clubs.

The Dragons need an enforcer to replace Newcastle-bound Tyson Frizell while the Broncos need to adjust their roster.

The club has too many big men on their books and could use Ofahengaue’s money to find themselves a playmaker – the area they have really struggled in this season.