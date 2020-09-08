Joe Exotic Begs for Early Prison Release Because He’s Been Sexually Assaulted

Instagram

In a letter sent to Donald Trump Jr., the incarnated star says, ‘I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.’

Joe Exotic apparently has had enough spending time behind the bars and wished to be released from prison early. In order to do that, the “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness” star sent a letter to Donald Trump Jr. begging his father, Donald Trump, to pardon him as he claimed that he has been sexually assaulted during his prison stint.

In the letter obtained by TMZ, Joe wrote, “I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.” The star continued to beg POTUS to be “his hero” because he doesn’t think he’d be still alive by the time he gets out of jail in 2037. He said, “My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling and adding this.”

He continued telling President Trump, “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.”

Joe was arrested and convicted in September 2018 in Gulf Breeze, Florida. He was found guilty of trying to hire an undercover FBI agent to murder his nemesis Caroline Baskin, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act by killing five tigers and for selling tigers across state lines. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison on January 22, 2019.

Earlier this year, Trump jokingly said that he’d consider pardoning Joe when asked about his son claiming that he had been lobbying his father for a pardon. “I’ll take a look,” so POTUS told reporters during a press conference back in April, after admitting to not knowing what crimes Joe committed. “He has 22 years for what? What did he do,” he said.