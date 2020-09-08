Joe Budden Unbothered by Claims That He Loves to Masturbate His Dog

Instagram

Cyn Santana is the one who makes the allegations, saying in court documents, ‘Defendant, for reason I cannot fathom, has personally masturbated the dog.’

Joe Budden sure is having it hard these days. Not only having to deal with multiple domestic violence allegations, but the rapper-turned-podcast host has also been hit with claims that he loves to personally masturbate his dog.

Cyn Santana apparently was the one who made the allegations while accusing him of sexually abusing her during their relationship. In court documents obtained by Joe Cynn TV, the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” beauty stated that while Joe loves and often showers his dog with attention, he opts to do “particularly bizarre” things to his dog from time to time.

“Without putting too fine a point on it, suffice to say that Defendant has not only expressed concern for the dog’s lack of sexual partner, but has personally assumed responsibility for relieving any pent-up canine sexual tension,” so the documents read. “Defendant, for reason I cannot fathom, has personally masturbated the dog. Defendant repeatedly states that he sees this function as his responsibility since there are no ‘b***hes’ around to provide a sexual outlet for the dog.”

This allegation soon went viral with a lot of people expressing either their disbelief or disgust. Some others, in the meantime, pointed out one of his podcast episodes in which he could be heard saying, “Anybody with a pet, come on, you did a little something down there to make your dog feel good.” This only made people bash him even more, with one saying, “Yo 2020 crazy af Joe Budden jacks dogs off.” One other said, “Please keep joe Budden away from my dog.”

However, Joe apparently isn’t bothered by the allegations made against him. In response to someone who said, “Bro idk who you pissed off but the smear campaign is crazy,” he simply said, “You can’t kill nothing that’s ready to die.” It was a reference to his song “Immortal”.