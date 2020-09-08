Jillian Michaels Reveals She Had Coronavirus After Letting Her Guard Down With ‘Very Close Friend’

Instagram

The former ‘Biggest Loser’ trainer warns people of the danger of visiting the gym amid the ongoing pandemic, saying it ‘is probably a place where you will get’ COVID-19.

Jillian Michaels is another public figure who has had her fair share of battling coronavirus. The personal trainer and television personality has just revealed that she contracted COVID-19 “several weeks ago.”

The 49-year-old author shared her bout of the disease during an interview with Fox Business discussing her at-home workout app on Tuesday, September 8. Warning people of the danger of visiting the gym amid the pandemic, she said she got the novel virus after letting her “guard down for an hour” with “a very close friend.”

“If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym,” she told people, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has allowed gyms and fitness centers to reopen since September 2. “And I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago.”

“All I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it,” Jillian continued. “I would love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is I literally get my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it,” she added. “It’s just that simple.”

Assuring that she has recovered now, she shared, “I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick, but not everyone is that lucky as we know.”

The former trainer on “The Biggest Loser” went on reminding the importance of using a mask as she detailed how she contracted the virus from her friend. “So if you’re not in a mask and that person is not in a mask,” she said, “and they have COVID and have no idea – because, by the way, I had no idea that I had it for six days [and] my friend had no idea that she had it when she gave it to me – anticipate that you will likely get it in an environment like that and if you are afraid of it, by all means, it’s not a move that I would recommend making.”