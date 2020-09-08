Jill Duggar Applauded for Drinking Alcohol During Date Night with Derick Dillard

Instagram

Some eagle-eyed fans notice Jill’s drink, which the former ‘Counting On’ star later confirms to be a regular pina colada, that she has during the dinner date with her husband.

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard recently enjoyed a date night after a while amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was nice to them having a lovely relationship, some fans focused on the drink that they both had that night.

“Date night with my favorite person @derickdillard. We’ve missed our regular date night outings during covid and have had lots of in home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date!” the former “Counting On” star captioned an Instagram photo of herself sitting in the restaurant at a table with Derick. She added the hashtags such as #blessedbeyondmeasure, #datenight, #hubbytime and #stillhoneymooning.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed Jill’s drink and wondered what it was. “Drink looks amazing what is it?” an account asked the 29-year-old, who later replied. “A pina colada.” When someone else asked if it was a “virgin pina colada” or a regular one, Jill confirmed that it was the regular one which means it was alcoholic.

Fans poured support for her decision which might upset her conservative and devout independent Baptist parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who are known for being strict. “Good for you, Jill!!” wrote someone. “HELL YES JILL! Live yo best life girl!!!!” another follower said with someone else adding, “get it girl!!! We love you! Enjoy your life with your man and those beautiful boys.”

“And that is completely ok. Everything in moderation. And even Jesus drank wine. You are obviously not overindulging. Congratulations on making a life of your own. You are still doing what Jesus would do, so relax everybody!!!!!!” one other commented.

This isn’t the first time for Jill to do something that is against her parents’ believe. She previously surprised fans when she revealed that she got a nose piercing, discussed her sex life, read the Kama Sutra and modeled swimwear. She also decided to send her son Israel to public school.