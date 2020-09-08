Jameis Winston named third-string quarterback for Saints

Jameis Winston is hoping to get his career back on track with the Saints, but he is unlikely to be seeing the field much this season, as he was named the team’s third-string quarterback heading into Week 1. Winston’s placement on the depth chart is not shocking, as Drew Brees is obviously the starter and backup Taysom Hill has been in New Orleans for his entire NFL career. Still, given Winston’s talent, it’s a bit of a disappointment.

Winston was taken first overall by the Buccaneers in the 2015 draft and began his rookie year as the team’s starting quarterback. Over the next five seasons, Winston showed plenty of talent but could never outgrow his mistake-prone habits. Last season, he led the NFL with 30 interceptions while the Bucs went a disappointing 7-9. Rather than give Winston a new contract, they allowed him to walk in free agency. Winston then signed a one-year deal with the Saints.

Being in New Orleans seems like a good strategy for Winston, as he can learn from one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Plus, Brees’ previous backup, Teddy Bridgewater, became the starting quarterback for Carolina Panthers during the offseason. However, if Winston is going to re-establish himself as a starter in this league, he may need to start by jumping Hill on the depth chart.

The Saints are scheduled to open their season in New Orleans against the Buccaneers, who are now led by six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.