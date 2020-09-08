Iranian court summons Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on new charge, state TV says

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, has been on furlough from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. She remained confined, however, to the immediate area around her family’s home in Tehran. It was unclear if she would be taken into custody as a result of the new charge.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a former employee of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the global news agency. She was arrested in Tehran while vacationing with her young daughter in 2016, one of a number of dual and foreign nationals imprisoned in Iran on what rights groups say are spurious charges. Her detention has worsened relations between Iran and Britain.

The move to indict Zaghari-Ratcliffe on a new charge Tuesday comes as a British Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, faces worsening conditions at a notorious womens’ prison outside Tehran. Moore-Gilbert, a Cambridge-educated Middle East expert, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, which the Australian government has criticized as baseless.

London-based Amnesty International this month described a “torture epidemic” at prison facilities where political and other prisoners are being held in Iran.

At Qarchak prison, where Moore-Gilbert is imprisoned, “scores of prisoners who tested positive [for the coronavirus] have languished without much medical care,” according to a September report from the Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran.

“Sanitary conditions in the prison are substandard,” the report said. “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, prison officials have distributed disinfectants to prisoners once.”