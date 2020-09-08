Investors buying the dip in this rout are getting run over

Article content continued

Nonetheless, the S,amp;P 500 remains up about 4 per cent for the year, while the Nasdaq 100 has gained a remarkable 30 per cent. The blistering rally had sent its 14-day relative strength index to more than 80, but as of Tuesday it had dropped below 50. Anything above 70 is considered by some technical analysts to be a sign that an asset has risen too fast and is due to decline.

QQQ has lured almost US$16 billion in 2020 to take total assets to US$137 billion. The leveraged TQQQ has seen US$126 million exit, but the fund still has more than US$8 billion in assets.

Meanwhile, short-positioning, as measured by the percentage of shares that have been lent out, remains well below the one-year average for both funds, according to Markit data.

“Leveraging the index (NDX) versus the single stocks (FAANMG) must look like an attractive strategy for investors at this point,” Sophie Huynh, multi-asset strategist at Societe Generale SA in London, said in an email, referring to the group of megacap-tech shares that includes giants such as Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. “What we like for example is to be long Old Tech vs New Tech. So looking for growth still, but out of FAANMG.”

