Infoblox, which offers companies network management software, announces major investment from Warburg Pincus; sources: deal values Infoblox at $3B+ (Liana Baker/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Liana Baker / Bloomberg:

Infoblox, which offers companies network management software, announces major investment from Warburg Pincus; sources: deal values Infoblox at $3B+  —  – Software maker is valued at more than $3 billion, people said,nbsp; — Vista will remain an equal owner of company as part of deal

