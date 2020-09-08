Infoblox, which offers companies network management software, announces major investment from Warburg Pincus; sources: deal values Infoblox at $3B+ (Liana Baker/Bloomberg)

Liana Baker / Bloomberg:
Infoblox, which offers companies network management software, announces major investment from Warburg Pincus; sources: deal values Infoblox at $3B+ — – Software maker is valued at more than $3 billion, people said,nbsp; — Vista will remain an equal owner of company as part of deal
