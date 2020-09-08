Indians’ Jose Ramirez day-to-day with bruised hand

Fans of the Cleveland Indians can breathe a sigh of relief.
The Indians confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that an MRI determined All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez is dealing with only a bruise on his left hand and is considered day-to-day:
The 27-year-old left Monday’s 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field in the seventh inning due to discomfort in his left thumb. Cleveland kept Ramirez out of the lineup for Tuesday’s encounter:
As noted by Rotoballer, the thumb issue has been bothering Ramirez for a few weeks. It’s unknown when he’ll return to the lineup.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Ramirez led the Tribe in home runs (9), RBI (26), stolen bases (9), runs scored (31) and wins above replacement (1.1).