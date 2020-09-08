Indian economy projected to contract 11.8% year on year, Fitch domestic arm says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . A labourer sleeps on sacks as traffic moves past him in a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi

NEW DELHI () – India’s economy is projected to contract 11.8% on the year in the current fiscal year beginning from April, before bouncing back in the next fiscal, India Ratings and Research, a domestic arm of ratings agency Fitch, said on Tuesday.

“All indicators, be it mobility or consumption, are pointing towards a much weaker economic recovery,” Sunil Kumar Sinha, its principal economist told an online conference.

Earlier, India Ratings had projected the economy would contract 5.3%.

India’s economy shrank 23.9% in the quarter from April to June, much more than forecast, in a sign that recovery could be longer than expected, with analysts urging further stimulus.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR