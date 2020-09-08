India to be housed in brand new Adelaide Oval hotel during quarantine period before Tests

India’s cricketers could be housed at a brand new hotel connected to the Adelaide Oval in a bid to get this summer’s lucrative Test series against Australia underway.

According to Nine News, the Australian Government is on the cusp of granting an exemption for Virat Kohli’s squad to arrive on Australian shores in October.

The new hotel linked to Adelaide Oval will allow Kohli’s charges to train while they complete their two-week quarantine period.

It is a proposal which was rejected by the West Australian government for Perth.

Like the AFL squads have been required to do this season, it is expected that there will be a number of smaller training bubbles for the tourists, to avoid the entire squad being wiped out in the event of a player contracting COVID-19.

Virat Kohli’s squad faced Australia in a memorable Test series down under in the summer of 2018 (AAP)

While the fixture for the summer is yet to be officially released, it is understood that the Boxing Day Test will remain at the MCG at this stage.

However, if COVID-19 cases in Victoria do not continue to decline, New South Wales is optimistic that it can host back-to-back Tests on Boxing Day as well as its traditional New Year’s Test at the SCG.

It is a proposal that is backed by former Australian Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy.

“I like Sydney and maybe Sydney could play back to back Tests… both the Boxing Day Test and the New Tear Tests both at the SCG,” Healy told Nine News.