Impossible 7′ Starts Production in Norway

On his first day back as Ethan Hunt, the actor is seen pulling a death-defying stunt that sees him riding a motorbike before it leaps off a massive ramp in the middle of a mountainside scenery.

Tom Cruise is always up for a new challenge when it comes to filming his action scene and he may have taken it to another level during the shooting of “Mission: Impossible VIII“. The movie production resumed on Sunday, September 6 in Norway, the lead actor was caught on camera pulling a death-defying stunt.

In footage obtained by Norwegian news site VGTV, a man who is believed to be the Ethan Hunt depicter is seen riding a motorbike on a massive ramp in with a long drop to the bottom at the end of it in the middle of a mountainside scenery. He’s riding it on full speed before going off the ramp.

The man waits for a while before deploying his parachute to safety, but the the motorbike doesn’t fare quite so well. For the filming of the high-risk scene, a camera-mounted helicopter and a drone camera are seen capturing the whole stunt.

On Sunday, director Christopher McQuarrie seemed to tease the said stunt with a behind-the-scenes picture shared on his Instagram page. In the image, a man is seen standing in the middle of the said ramp. “Action…#MI7 Day 1,” he captioned it.

“Mission: Impossible VIII” began filming earlier this year in Venice, but it was halted in February when the coronavirus pandemic hit Italy. Three weeks later, filming resumed in Surrey, England. Production took another hiatus in July, before the crew were given a permission to resume filming in England without going through the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

For the filming in Norway, the movie officials have reportedly rented out two cruise ships in an effort to keep the cast and crew coronavirus-free. The two vessels run by Norwegian cruise line bosses at Hurtigruten serve as alternatives to hotels and allow for social distancing, in a bid to prevent any further delays to the production following the months-long shutdown.

First assistant director Tommy Gormley has said that they hope to finish production by spring 2021. “We hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the U.K. on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets,” he shared. “We are convinced we can do this.”

Also starring Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson (II) and Vanessa Kirby, the seventh installment of the “M: I” film series which is set to arrive on November 19, 2021.