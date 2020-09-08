I Get a Great Sense of Companionship From Princess Diana

WENN/FayesVision

Speaking about her portrayal of the tragic royal on the the hit drama, the 24-year-old actress recalls the reaction she got when she wore a replica of the royal’s iconic wedding dress.

Actress Emma Corrin spent so long researching Princess Diana for her new role as the tragic royal in “The Crown“, she felt like her friend.

The 24-year-old will be introduced as Diana in the upcoming season of the hit drama, and she tells British Vogue she has done her homework.

“I feel I’ve got to know Diana like you would a friend,” Emma explains. “I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her. I suppose, over time, you kind of start to patch together a sense of empathy and a sense of understanding. I love figuring people out.”

Corrin was thrust into the royal role by filming scenes of Diana in her iconic wedding dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

“The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me,” the actress shares. “We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress… and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on, because it’s massive. I walked out and everyone went completely silent.”