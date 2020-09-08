“I don’t listen to Patrick Beverley”

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Down 2-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers, Nugget coach Michael Malone has more important things to do than worry about the opinions of instigator Patrick Beverley.

After Game 3, the Los Angeles guard alleged Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has a penchant for “flailing” to draw fouls. Irony aside, the Clippers took 16 more free throws than Nuggets did in Game 3. And Jokic, who played 39 minutes and took shots, drew just four free-throw attempts.

