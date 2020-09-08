Hyped for the September event? Check out Apple’s AR event Easter egg

Apple announced its virtual fall event will be held on September 15 and in the artwork for the announcement, a little AR Easter is found.

When heading to Apple’s Events website you’ll see the date and time for the September event along with an option to add it to your calendar. But on iPhone and iPad, you can tap on the September event logo to open a little hidden AR experience.

At first, trying to load the AR experience was giving an error about requiring a newer version of iOS (even on devices running iOS 14).

But now the AR experience is up and running and includes a whimsical animation of the September event logo and then an animation of the 9.15 date of the event.

Apple’s Greg Joswiak shared the AR graphics in front of the Steve Jobs Theater:

