Huawei may ship just 50 million smartphones in 2021 due to U.S. sanctions

Protect the beauty
Snag one of these cases and protect your P40 Pro in style
Did you just pick up the new Huawei P40 Pro, but aren’t sure how you want to keep it safe from when “life” happens? We’ve rounded up the best cases and there’s an option available for just about everyone.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};