How to download YouTube videos on JioPhone

JioPhone is among the popular feature phones in the market today and it runs on Kai OS operating system. It comes with a pre-built app store from where users can download apps and games designed for the handset.

The handset comes with a YouTube app that allows users to watch their favourite content but at times, you need to save some of the videos to watch later or when the internet is not available. The YouTube app on JioPhone also allows users to download or save videos to view them offline.

Before downloading videos using YouTube app make sure to download and install the KaiOS 2.5 on your JioPhone. Also, ensure that you have an active internet connectivity.



1. Open JioStore and download the latest version of YouTube app



2. Once downloaded, open the app and search for the video you want to download

It is worth mentioning that JioPhone does not feature a touch display and hence the entire app navigation is based on an old school D-pad.



3. After the video is open and loaded, navigate to the video URL and add ‘ss’ in front of it and press Ok.

