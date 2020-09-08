House Democrats launch probe of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: Washington Post By

Matilda Coleman
U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy testifies at House Oversight Committee hearing on slowdowns at Postal Service on Capitol Hill in Washington

() – Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have called for the immediate suspension of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as they launch an investigation into his testimony to lawmakers, the Washington Post newspaper said https://wapo.st/328T3E1 on Monday.

The paper quoted Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chairwoman of the Oversight and Reform Committee, as saying the committee will start an investigation, adding that DeJoy may have lied to it under oath.

The move follows accusations that DeJoy reimbursed former employees for campaign contributions to his preferred Republican politicians, an arrangement that would be unlawful.

