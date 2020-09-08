Hope Solo snubbed in National Soccer Hall of Fame voting

United States Women’s National Team legendary goalkeeper Hope Solo was snubbed by National Soccer Hall of Fame voters in her first year of eligibility.

As noted by Reuters and other outlets, former U.S. Men’s National Team captain Carlos Bocanegra was voted the lone member of the 2020 class. Bocanegra, who serves as technical director for Major League Soccer side Atlanta United, will be enshrined in 2021.

Solo, meanwhile, is broadly viewed as the greatest goalkeeper in the history of women’s soccer. She earned Golden Gloves honors at the 2011 and 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments, won a pair of Olympic gold medals, and was named International Federation of Football History & Statistics World’s Best Woman Goalkeeper each year from 2012 through 2015.

As explained by ESPN, U.S. Soccer suspended Solo in August 2016 after she referred to Sweden as “a bunch of cowards” for their defensive tactics after Sweden eliminated the Americans from the 2016 Rio Olympics. That incident followed several on- and off-the-pitch issues, including a 2014 arrest on assault charges that were later dismissed.

According to Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports, 42.7 percent of voters didn’t add Solo to their selection ballots.