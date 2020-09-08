Here’s why Salman Khan was paid Rs. 2 crore extra per episode for Bigg Boss 13

We all are aware that Salman Khan enjoys a massive and loyal fanbase. Just Salman Khan’s picture on a film poster is enough for theatres to be sold out. Now, this sort of stardom is pretty rare in Bollywood, or anywhere in the world for that matter, but that also means you need to cough up some big bucks if you want a piece of the actor’s time.

The last season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss saw a massive surge in TRP ratings after which the makers decided to extend the season by another five weeks. As per a report in a leading news portal, Salman, who hosts the show, was not too keen on shooting those extra episodes. After which, the channel producers decided to bump his fee by Rs. 2 crore per episode. An insider told the website, “Salman made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). However the channel Colors lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheck.”

The report further claimed that Salman was initially paid Rs. 6.5 crore per episode which later turned into Rs. 8.5 crore per episode.

The actor will soon return with another fresh season of the popular reality show.