Here’s why Abhishek Singh is a talent you must watch out for

Abhishek Singh is one name that has been trending on social media for quite a while now. Reason behind this being is that the fresh talent, who’s looking to create waves in the industry, has quite the background. For starters, he’s a class 1 IAS officer and the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi.

Abhishek stepped into the world of performing arts with his debut in the critically acclaimed short film – ‘Chaar Pandrah’. Abhishek played the protagonist, Debashish, in a story that highlights a relationship between a husband and wife. Further to this, Abhishek also featured in renowned artist B Praak’s hit romantic song – ‘Dil Tod Ke’ that managed to make it to the international trends. Now, he will be seen as a reel life police officer in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller – Delhi Crime 2. Ironic isn’t it?

Abhishek Singh set another example by putting together an organization called ‘SIGMA’ (Students for Involved Governance and Mutual Action). SIGMA is a one-of-a-kind, innovative, independent and voluntary student-run’ think tank. It was started by a group of students of IIM Ahmedabad along with IAS Officer, Mr. Abhishek Singh & Ms. Durga Shakti Nagpal. SIGMA at present is working for the welfare of the migrant workers. The organization has also launched an Ekatra helpline number for workers and employers in Delhi NCR, aiming to solve the labor demand-supply mismatch, which has been a pertinent issue in the post lockdown scenario.

Well, looks like Abhishek is someone who certainly does not want to limit himself. We can’t wait to see what more this young lad has in store.