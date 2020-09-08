Here’s how Deepika Padukone is satisfying her sweet tooth in quarantine

With the coronavirus pandemic becoming a bigger threat each passing day, everyone is trying to follow the rules of social distancing by staying at home as much as possible. Now, the biggest plus point of this is that we’ve got to eat our hearts out with our family at home.

Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media and shared a picture of a dessert she savoured during the wekeend. Her caption for the picture read, “This has got to be the simplest, most comforting yet decadent dessert we’ve ever had.” Take a look at the picture below.

She ended her caption by giving a shoutout to a 14 year old girl who baked this beauty. She wrote, “Thank you @elishaparikh (ps she’s only 14!!!!) for this gorgeous weekend treat.”