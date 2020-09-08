Helen Reddy’s Granddaughter Praised for Delivering Pivotal Song in Biopic

WENN/DJDM

Aside from talking about Lily Donat’s appearance in ‘I Am Woman’, director Unjoo Moon opens up about how she felt when she showed the film to Helen and her ex-husband Jeff Wald.

–

Singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy‘s granddaughter appears in director Unjoo Moon’s new biopic about the star.

Lily Donat portrays a nightclub singer in the new film, “I Am Woman“, and Moon admits she was delighted to include a member of her hero’s family in the movie.

“It’s a beautiful moment in the film when Lily Donat appears as a nightclub singer performing the song ‘Revolution’, which was written for the film by Alex Hope, an Australian and one of the international music industry’s hottest young producers,” Moon says. “This song is an homage to the ongoing impact Helen’s song, ‘I Am Woman’, has had on generations of women.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker admits she was a nervous wreck when she showed the film to Helen and her ex-husband and manager Jeff Wald.

“It was the hardest screening that I was ever going to do,” she tells WENN. “It’s their legacy. It was quite an amazing and deeply emotional experience for all of us.”

“I think everybody was very moved by seeing their story on the screen. Not just Helen and Jeff, but their extended families as well. I told Helen early in development, ‘I can’t promise you that I’m going to get every line right, that I’m going to get every moment of your life into synchronist order (sic). There will be artistic changes for storytelling, but the one thing I can promise you is that I will really honour the spirit of your life and the spirit of what your journey has been’ – and I think we’ve really done that.”

“I Am Woman”, which stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Reddy and Evan Peters as Wald, will be available on video-on-demand this weekend, September 11.