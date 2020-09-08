Hearing News of Chadwick Boseman’s Death Is Like Being Punched in the Gut

Walt Disney Pictures

The actress who co-starred with the late actor in Marvel movie ‘Black Panther’ pays tribute to the T’Challa depicter in an emotional post following his private memorial service.

–

Lupita Nyong’o has broken her silence to pay tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The 43-year-old “Black Panther” star died last month (Aug20) after a private battle with colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

The actress, who recently attended his private memorial service in Los Angeles, opened up about her time working alongside the star on the hit Marvel movie, praising his ability to make the most of his time and urging fans to embrace his approach to life in a post on Instagram.

Accompanied by a black and white picture of the pair in an embrace, Lupita began in an extended note, “I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense.

“The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seems like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless… Chadwick was one of those people.”

She continued, “Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time. I didn’t know him for long, but he had a profound effect on me in the time that I did.”

Lupita captioned the post, “For the beloved #ChadwickBoseman,” and added the hashtag, “#TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime” – a phrase she said she had first heard spoken by Boseman’s wife Simone.