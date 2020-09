Channel Princess Tiana with this tiara, made for any little princess who wants to make a fashionable statement at her royal coronation. With a metal headband with combs to ensure a secure fit, it’s finished with a gold overlay that features glimmering faceted gems, faux pearls, a floral filigree, and an iridescent cameo setting with a water lily. It tops off the Princess and the Frog-inspired princess costume, and it’s made for ages three and up.