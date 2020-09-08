German exports rise in July but far below pre-crisis level By

© . FILE PHOTO: Cars intended for export wait at the port for loading in Bremerhaven, Germany
BERLIN () – German exports rose by 4.7% in July, data published on Tuesday showed, signalling that Germany’s economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis remains on track, though shipments abroad remained far below their pre-crisis level.
Imports rose by only 1.1% on the month, taking the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 18 billion euros, the Federal Statistics Office said.
