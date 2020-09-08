France’s INSEE confirms forecast of 9% GDP drop in 2020 By

© . Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris
PARIS () – France’s INSEE official statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday a forecast of a 9 percent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
French economic activity should run at 95 percent of pre-epidemic levels in the third quarter and at 96 percent of pre-outbreak levels in the fourth, INSEE added.
