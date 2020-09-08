Favorite Keeping Up With The Kardashians Scenes

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 14 minutes ago. Posted 14 minutes ago

“KIM, THERE’S PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING.”

In honor of the absolute cultural reset of a show, people have been sharing their favorite scenes, episodes, and moments. Here are some of the most iconic ones!

1.

When Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean:

Now that Keeping up with the Kardashians is finally ending I will never forget this moment 🤣😂 “Kim there’s people that are dying” Kourtney was my favorite!

2.

When Kim and Khloe talked to a woman they thought was on bath salts:

This is my forever favorite scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. I am so sad it is ending 💔 #KUWTK

This is my forever favorite scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. I am so sad it is ending 💔 #KUWTK

3.

When Khloe went to jail and Kim was taking pictures of herself:

The most memorable Keeping Up With The Kardashians moment. The brilliance of KUWTK is alarming

The most memorable Keeping Up With The Kardashians moment. The brilliance of KUWTK is alarming

4.

When Kim heard Kourtney and Khloe talking about her, so she stormed back in to hit Khloe with her purse:

In honour of KUWTK ending its time to appreciate the most iconic moment to emerge from that show:

In honour of KUWTK ending its time to appreciate the most iconic moment to emerge from that show:

5.

When Kris invited some neighbors in:

6.

When Kendall called her mom “jeans” and confused her:

7.

When Kim gave us her iconic crying face:

8.

And then again when Kourtney saw her crying and kept laughing:

9.

When Khloe screamed “LIAR!!!” while hearing about Tristan and Jordyn:

Y’all remember Khloe screaming liar 😂🤣 I cant believe the Kardashians won’t be on tv anymore this is comedy gold.

Y’all remember Khloe screaming liar 😂🤣 I cant believe the Kardashians won’t be on tv anymore this is comedy gold.

10.

When Kim and Kourtney came to physical blows and Kim’s foundation got all over the wall:

still not getting over kourtney getting kim’s foundation on the wall after beating the shit out of her 😭

still not getting over kourtney getting kim’s foundation on the wall after beating the shit out of her 😭

11.

When Kim lied to Kendall and Kylie because she didn’t want to hang out:

since #KUWTK is ending, let me bring back one of my favorite moments when kim lied to kendall and kylie so she wouldn't have to hang out with them 😭

since #KUWTK is ending, let me bring back one of my favorite moments when kim lied to kendall and kylie so she wouldn’t have to hang out with them 😭

12.

When Kris called out Kim for being married for 72 days:

13.

When Kim called out Kourtney for being a hypocrite:

KUWTK is ending and i just want to thank Kim and Kourtney for giving us this iconic moment. "then why does your car have leather seats? why are you wearing plastic sunglasses?" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

KUWTK is ending and i just want to thank Kim and Kourtney for giving us this iconic moment. “then why does your car have leather seats? why are you wearing plastic sunglasses?” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

14.

When Kim went OFF on Kourtney:

People are saying that it was about time and that the show has been on for far too long but how can that be when one of the most iconic moments only happened like 2 seasons ago! #KUWTK

People are saying that it was about time and that the show has been on for far too long but how can that be when one of the most iconic moments only happened like 2 seasons ago! #KUWTK

15.

When Kim said “It’s what she deserves”:

now that keeping up with the kardashians is ending, let’s not forget the most iconic meme to ever exist. #KUWTK

now that keeping up with the kardashians is ending, let’s not forget the most iconic meme to ever exist. #KUWTK

16.

When Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe found Kris doing a sexy photoshoot and Kourtney said this:

17.

When Kris had a pet pig and Kylie came in and asked if it was a chicken:

18.

When Scott did his Todd Kraines prank:

Can't deny I'm sad KUWTK is ending. But the early episodes were the best. Not forgetting this little gem... #KUWTK

Can’t deny I’m sad KUWTK is ending. But the early episodes were the best. Not forgetting this little gem…

#KUWTK

19.

When they all did impressions of each other:

20.

And finally, when Kris had an allergic reaction and her lip got all puffy:

Goodbye, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. We will miss you.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR