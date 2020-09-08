Favorite Keeping Up With The Kardashians Scenes

“KIM, THERE’S PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING.”
In honor of the absolute cultural reset of a show, people have been sharing their favorite scenes, episodes, and moments. Here are some of the most iconic ones!
1.
When Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean:
2.
When Kim and Khloe talked to a woman they thought was on bath salts:
3.
When Khloe went to jail and Kim was taking pictures of herself:
4.
When Kim heard Kourtney and Khloe talking about her, so she stormed back in to hit Khloe with her purse:
5.
When Kris invited some neighbors in:
6.
When Kendall called her mom “jeans” and confused her:
7.
When Kim gave us her iconic crying face:
8.
And then again when Kourtney saw her crying and kept laughing:
9.
When Khloe screamed “LIAR!!!” while hearing about Tristan and Jordyn:
10.
When Kim and Kourtney came to physical blows and Kim’s foundation got all over the wall:
11.
When Kim lied to Kendall and Kylie because she didn’t want to hang out:
12.
When Kris called out Kim for being married for 72 days:
13.
When Kim called out Kourtney for being a hypocrite:
14.
When Kim went OFF on Kourtney:
15.
When Kim said “It’s what she deserves”:
16.
When Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe found Kris doing a sexy photoshoot and Kourtney said this:
17.
When Kris had a pet pig and Kylie came in and asked if it was a chicken:
18.
When Scott did his Todd Kraines prank:
19.
When they all did impressions of each other:
20.
And finally, when Kris had an allergic reaction and her lip got all puffy:
Goodbye, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. We will miss you.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!