Family feud mum jailed for ploughing Audi into crowd of people during knife fight

A young mum who left a pedestrian seriously injured when she deliberately ploughed her Audi into a crowd of people has been jailed for 16 months.

Leona Bailey, 26, had driven to the scene of a family feud which descended into violence when groups of men clashed with knives on January 11 this year.

A court heard how witnesses saw people hitting the car with their fists before Bailey put her foot down and drove into a group of people in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire.

She hit one man and reversed over him before he was rushed to hospital with broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, bruised lungs and cuts and bruises.

Emergency services were called to the scene and Bailey was arrested and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She admitted the charge and was today jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for two years at Nottingham Crown Court.

Last week, Shaad Ayub, 29, Shaban Hussain, 20, and Sufiyan Hussain, 22, were all sentenced for their part in the violence.

The trio, from Bullwell, were each jailed for 15 months for affray and given concurrent 15-month sentences for possession of a bladed article in a public place.







(Image: SWNS)



Two other men, charged with affray and possession of a bladed article, and a third man, charged with affray, are due to stand trial on March 8 next year.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook, of Nottinghamshire Police, said after the case: “Nottinghamshire Police takes driving offences seriously.

“Bailey’s actions could have had fatal consequences and I welcome today’s sentence.

“Serious violence, including the use of knives and other weapons, will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and we will deal with such incidents swiftly and robustly.

“I’d like to thank the team involved in the investigation for their hard work and determination to achieve a good result.”