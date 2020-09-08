European crypto tax firms merge in bid to expand to North American markets By Cointelegraph

European crypto tax firms merge in bid to expand to North American markets
European experts in cryptocurrency tax reporting are joining forces to enter markets in the United States and Canada.
Blockpit, an Austria-based crypto compliance expert, has completed a merger with its German competitor CryptoTax, the firm announced on Sept. 8.
