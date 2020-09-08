Essendon great Dean Wallis claims club has been hijacked by ‘imposters’ in scatching attack on administrators, Matthew Lloyd

Dual premiership defender Dean Wallis has become the latest Essendon club legend to unleash on the club, joining former teammates Matthew Lloyd and Adam Ramanauskas.

The Bombers’ club culture has come under the microscope after yet another failed season on the field, which sees the club likely to miss the finals after being smashed in an elimination final last year.

Wallis played in the 1993 and 2000 premiership teams under legendary coach Kevin Sheedy, and was later an assistant under James Hird before being let go by the current administration.

The 50-year-old is so disenchanted by the direction of the club under the current administration, that he has boycotted premiership reunions and club functions until wholesale changes are made.

Dean Wallis says he is speaking for many former Essendon greats who are livid with the club’s direction (Getty)

In an explosive interview with the Herald Sun, Wallis claimed that the club had been hijacked by “imposters” in a scathing attack on the club’s culture under current CEO Xavier Campbell.

“If there was an Olympic Games for imposters in the AFL, Essendon would win gold, silver and bronze,” he said.

“Some people will have a go at me for speaking out like this, but someone needs to stand up. The reality is, I’m just a past player who cares about his club.

“There needs to be a full review and investigation into the ongoings of the past and hopefully there are some passionate Essendon heavy hitters that can rally together to make drastic and necessary changes.”

Wallis claimed that people inside the club had told him that Essendon has “lost its soul” in recent years.

Wallis says former president Graeme McMahon predicted the club’s demise before he died in 2014 (Getty)

He also recalled a deathbed wish from former president Graeme McMahon, who was at the helm during the 2000 premiership, where he dreaded the direction of the club.

“The people who I still speak to at the club tell me it’s a lifeless environment today,” he said.

“And unfortunately those people won’t stand up and say anything because they are scared of losing their jobs – and don’t worry there are plenty of frustrated past players out there too.

“All I know is that a bloke called Graeme McMahon would never, ever have let this happen and allowed the club to get to where it has and staff to get away with what they have.

“I’ll never forget a couple of days before he passed away (in July 2014), I was sitting by his bedside at his house, he had a tear coming out of his eye and he said, ‘Wally, whatever you do, fix this club. The club is f—ed’.”

Both Wallis and 2000 premiership teammate Matthew Lloyd have been critical of the club’s administration (Getty)

Wallis’ comments come after Lloyd laid Essendon’s flaws bare in spectacular fashion on Nine’s Footy Classified on Monday night.

“I’ve heard so many things from Xavier (Campbell) and the football club over so long,” he said.

“I made some strong comments about their culture at the start of the year.

“They’ve never rang me about any of my comments, but I copped a phone call about that questioning where it was at and I said, ‘The proof is in the pudding, guys. I only speak about what I see’, and they said, ‘We’re turning things around’, and I said, ‘Well, I look forward to seeing it’.

“That’s all good and well, but I’ve heard so many words, so have Essendon members and fans who are passionate about this club, who haven’t seen a finals win for 15 years, but they’re all words until you can show it out on the footy field.

“I think they’ve got to take a good look at themselves in the administration, Xavier and the board.”