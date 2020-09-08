EFF protests: Clicks to close all stores on Wednesday to provide counselling and support to staff

EFF Members at Clicks stores in the Durban CBD during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.

Clicks will close all its stores on Wednesday to engage with staff and provide counselling.

Customers will not be able to obtain their medication as a result.

The EFF protested at various stores over a contentious hair advert.

Clicks has taken a decision to close all its stores on Wednesday and then reopen on Thursday, the retailer confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The health and beauty retailer said it will use Wednesday to engage directly with store staff across the country and provide counselling and support.

“The closure means Clicks will be unable to provide medication to customers, along with public sector medicine pick-up points being temporarily unavailable.”

The decision by Clicks came after a Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted it an interdict against the EFF.

According to the interdict, the EFF or its supporters may not intimidate and threaten employees of Clicks working at its shops or any of its operations, intimidate and threaten Clicks’ customers visiting its shops, or incite violence against the ordinary commercial operations of Clicks, reported.

The retailer said it recognised the impact the disruptions have had on its staff and customers, and it was doing everything to ensure their safety and well-being.

It added that, while the cost of the rampant vandalism and looting at its stores still had to be determined, it was considering the solutions available.

But no decision had yet been finalised, the store said.

Clicks also confirmed receiving a letter from the South African Human Rights Commission and was in the process of responding to it.

The commission wanted to meet with everyone involved in the advertisement, in order to explain how it got to be published.