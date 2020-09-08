Ed Sheeran’s First Demo Album Sold at Auction for $65K

The first demo album recorded by the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ hitmaker when he was just 13 becomes a hot item at an auction and goes under the hammer for $65,000.

Ed Sheeran‘s first demo album has sold at auction for $65,000 (£50,000).

The new dad was just 13 when he recorded the “Spinning Man” tracks and made 20 copies – 19 of which he still owns.

But one tape got out and it became a hot auction item this week (ends11Sep20) after it was found locked away in a drawer.

A spokesman for Omega Auctions says, “It’s an incredible price! We expected it to sell well but that certainly exceeded our expectations. It was a fierce battle between four or five very serious bidders.”

In his book, “Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey“, the “Perfect” singer revealed he wrote the “Spinning Man” tracks after his first love broke his heart.

The demo sale news comes a week after it was announced Ed and his wife Cherry had become parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica.