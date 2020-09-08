Dominic Cooper Spotted With Heavily Bandaged Hand

WENN

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ actor has apparently injured his hand as he’s captured in paparazzi photos sporting heavy bandage on his hand while out and about in London.

Fans of “Mamma Mia!” star Dominic Cooper have been left concerned after spotting the actor with his hand heavily bandaged.

The 42 year old has been photographed out and about in London sporting what looks like a nasty injury, but he has yet to explain why his hand is all wrapped up.

Gossips have suggested the injury might have happened while Dominic and his girlfriend Gemma Chan were holidaying in Scotland with their pals Richard Madden and Lily James.