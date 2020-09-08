Diane Francis: Digital democracy is within our grasp

Article content continued

Worse, Section 230 is the loophole through which the Twitter president, Donald Trump, won the presidency and obliterated decency. It is the loophole through which the Russians, terrorists and other unscrupulous organizations have caused mischief. It is a loophole that has allowed fraudsters to flourish online and consumers to be targeted easily.

The European Union has begun cracking down on social media, notably hate speech, by imposing enormous fines on the companies that run the sites. It has also begun tackling the issue of privacy.

Social media companies make billions by capturing our private information and selling it to advertisers, special interest groups and state actors. The EU has now imposed restrictions and transparency requirements designed to protect privacy, as has California.

Californians now have the right to know what information is being collected about them, the right to access that data, the right to know who is buying it, the right to refuse to allow it to be sold and the right to have their data deleted.

But the rest of the world’s democracies lag when it comes to harnessing technology. Until they get with the program, it will be a weapon used by autocrats and criminals, instead of a tool to fully enfranchise and empower the public.