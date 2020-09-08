Derek Hough Is Returning to Dancing With the Stars As a Judge For Season 29

In a conference call with E! News and other reporters, Hough revealed why he wanted to return to the DWTS ballroom.

“Oh, I just missed the rhinestones. I just, I missed the sparkles,” he joked (or did he?). “I love the show so much—always have, and always will. The joy it brings, the pure entertainment. Just what it represents. I think it’s much needed right now.”

It also helps that he spent 17 seasons on that set.

“It’s a very familiar sight,” he said. “Coming back to the show—it feels like coming back home. I’m just very excited.”