Denmark vs England live stream: How to watch the UEFA Nations League game online

The tournament continues today as Denmark play host to England. We’ve got all of the details on how to live stream Denmark vs England online no matter where you are in the world.

We’ve got Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A football on the horizon, though there are still some matchday two games from the UEFA Nations League to finish off first.

England somehow managed to leave Reykjavik with three points in their opening game against Iceland. The game look destined to finish 0-0 before a Raheem Sterling penalty put The Three Lions ahead in the 91st minute. Shortly thereafter, though, Iceland were awarded a penalty of their own, only for Birkir Bjarnason to miss the target.

Gareth Southgate’s side top League A Group 2 after that opening game, though the team will be without Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after the duo broke COVID-19 protocol while in the Icelandic capital. Kyle Walker was also sent off for a second bookable offense so will miss today’s game due to suspension.

Denmark did not get off to winning ways in their first Nations League game with a defeat against Belgium. Kasper Hjulmand’s men will be looking to bounce back from that defeat in order to stay in the running in a hotly-contested group.

The Danes will be no pushover for England with a team full of talented players including Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, FC Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite, and RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen. Up until the Belgium game, the team had been undefeated in their last 13 competitive fixtures, dating all the way back to their 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 defeat against Croatia where they lost on penalties.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Denmark vs England no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Denmark vs England: Where and when?

Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League match between Demark and England takes place behind closed doors at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, with kick-off set for 8:45pm local time.

That makes it a 7:45pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. It’s a 4:45am AEST kick-off on Wednesday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

