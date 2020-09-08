new video loaded: Demonstrators Rally Outside Assange’s Extradition Hearing
Demonstrators Rally Outside Assange’s Extradition Hearing
Protesters gathered outside the London court where Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, appeared in a hearing on extradition to the United States. The case was delayed in February because of the pandemic.
“We will win!” “We will win, Julian!” “We will win, Julian!” “We will win!” “U.K., Resist! Resist, U.K.!” “We will win, Julian!” “It is the most important point. It’s the most important fight of the century, when it comes to journalism. Let’s keep up the fight. Let’s stay strong.” “Freedom!” [cheering, clapping] “Free!” [crowd responds] “Julian Assange!” [chanting] “Free! Free!” [crowd responds] “Julian Assange!”
