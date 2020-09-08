Demonstrators Rally Outside Assange’s Extradition Hearing

“We will win!” “We will win, Julian!” “We will win, Julian!” “We will win!” “U.K., Resist! Resist, U.K.!” “We will win, Julian!” “It is the most important point. It’s the most important fight of the century, when it comes to journalism. Let’s keep up the fight. Let’s stay strong.” “Freedom!” [cheering, clapping] “Free!” [crowd responds] “Julian Assange!” [chanting] “Free! Free!” [crowd responds] “Julian Assange!”