DeFi goes boom as top tokens crash by 50% in one week By Cointelegraph

DeFi goes boom as top tokens crash by 50% in one week
The decentralized finance (DeFi) bubble appears to have popped for the time being, with half a dozen top DeFi tokens shedding half of their fiat value over the past seven days.
According to crypto market data firm Messari’s list of DeFi assets, 32 of 34 markets are down over the past week — with only PowerPool (CVP) and SushiSwap (SUSHI) posting seven-day price gains.
