DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals agree to record two-year extension

The Arizona Cardinals managed to add one of football’s most dangerous receivers when they traded for DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, and now the team will be able to keep him around for a while, as they officially agreed to give Hopkins a two-year extension worth $54.5 million in new money, with $42.75 million guaranteed at signing.

The new money is for 2023 and 2024 seasons, when Hopkins will be earning $27.25 million each year, a sizable upgrade from the $16.5 million he is set to make this season. Despite being named a first-team All-Pro for three straight years, Hopkins will only be the ninth highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

When Hopkins made it clear to Houston that he wanted to be compensated for his undeniable production, Bill O’Brien began looking into trading his superstar receiver. He was able to send Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to Arizona in exchange for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick. Since joining the Cardinals, Hopkins has expressed his excitement about getting to play with Kyler Murray.

“Kyler has an arm,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, I’m thankful to play with a quarterback like that that can make any throw anywhere on the field, and has confidence to throw.”

Hopkins seemed to celebrate the new deal on Twitter, posting a photo of himself in his Cardinals uniform with the caption: “I can see clearly now the rain is gone.”