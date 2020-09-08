Dak Prescott’s ‘fire is burning’ heading into NFL season

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were unable to strike up a long-term deal this offseason, but the quarterback insisted that he is not letting any off the field issues affect his play, saying that he feels more motivated than ever to go out and prove he is one of the game’s elite gunslingers.

“My fire is burning and my fire is big. You can throw whatever you want in there for it to burn and for it to get bigger,” Prescott said. “I don’t know if I’m necessarily trying to prove something to the Cowboys or to this team because I feel like everybody in this building, this organization knows the player I am, knows the man that I am, knows where my heart stands. I just want to be great.”

Currently, Prescott is signed to a one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag, which means he could potentially leave the Cowboys after this season. However, Prescott said at the start of training camp that he hopes to be a Cowboy for his entire career, so he’s not looking to leave the team.

But are the Cowboys looking to pay Prescott what he feels he deserves? Prescott clearly wants a deal in the range of what Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz have received, meaning that he will be looking for at least $30 million per year on a lengthy deal. It’s a lot of money and if he wants to be paid by the Cowboys, he will need to show the team just how valuable he is at quarterback.