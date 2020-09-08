Crypto meetups are dangerous to health and wealth, South Koreans warned By Cointelegraph

Crypto meetups are dangerous to health and wealth, South Koreans warned
The government of South Korea has issued warnings to the public to avoid real life crypto meetups due to the “high risk” of catching coronavirus in the midst of a second outbreak in the country.
Segye Ilbo reports the authorities not only warned about COVID-19-related fears but of the potential for “financial damages to consumers,” following reports about fraudsters holding meetups to attract people into multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes.
