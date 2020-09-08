Credo Announces the DOVE Platform, its Second Generation of Low Power PAM4 DSPs for 100G/200G/400G Data Networks

Article content

Credo’s unique DSP architecture optimizes the cost, power, and performance for the next generation of optical modules

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China — Credo, a global innovation leader in high performance, low power serial connectivity solutions, today announced the DOVE Platform, the second generation, low power PAM4 DSP family for high-speed data networks. The DOVE Platform includes products for 100/200/400G optical interconnects.

Credo’s proprietary PAM4 DSP architecture minimizes die size and enables mainstream silicon process technology to deliver optimal cost, power, and performance for the next generation of optical modules. Pluggable optical modules with Credo PAM4 DSPs enjoy the lowest cost-of-ownership and industry-leading performance, while using minimal power.

The company will be showcasing its Dove 100, Dove 200, and Dove 400 DSPs, as well as its recently announced Seagull 50 DSP, during CIOE, China International Optoelectronics Exposition, in Shenzhen, China, September 9-11, at booth #8A21.

“Cloud operators are looking for any opportunity to gain bandwidth, reduce power, and lower cost,” said Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing at Credo. “Credo is excited to provide a solution to enable optical transceivers that satisfies the bandwidth expansion of these next-generation datacenters.”